During the MLC 2023 match between TSK vs WAF, TSK’s all-rounder Dwayne Bravo showcased his power-hitting skills as he smashed a humongous six. In a video that went viral shows the right-handed taking on WAF bowler Anrich Nortje and hammering him for a 106-metre six.

Biggest Six in MLC 2023

TO THE MOON🌕! Dwayne Bravo with the BIGGEST SIX of the tournament! 1⃣1⃣5⃣/6⃣(17.2) pic.twitter.com/xDyWKy25nL — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)