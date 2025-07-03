Donovan Ferreira has been in stellar form in the ongoing Major League Cricket 2025 for TSK and showcased his batting skills yet again during the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 game, winning the player of the match award. Slowly becoming favourites, the kids present at Lauderhill managed to prepare a song for Ferreira, which the MLC's official account shared on its social media handle. In the viral video, two boys were heard singing the ' We Want Ferreira' song, where the lyrics suggested how the batter will hit sixes, but also babysit kids. Interestingly, Ferreira slammed 28 runs off Mitchell Owen's over, which included four sixes. Check out the song below. MLC 2025: Unstoppable Shimron Hetmyer Delivers Again As Seattle Orcas Beat San Francisco Unicorns by Four Wickets.

Kids Sing Song for Donovan Ferreira

Singing this song for the rest of the season 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xzJqKz1Dlp — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 3, 2025

