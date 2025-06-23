Fighting with six points in the bag, both Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings will be clashing in the 13th match of the ongoing Major League Cricket 2025 season. The Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings match is set to be played at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas. The vital MLC 2025 match is organized to begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, June 23. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of MLC 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans in India also have online viewing options as they can watch Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of subscription fees. Fan Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch in Stands As Glenn Maxwell Opens Account With Six During MI New York vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2025

Superfans, ready to ROAR with us? 🤩 Book now using promo code TSK15 for a special discount! 🥳 Head to https://t.co/pJMeemOpsZ for tickets 🎫#WAFvTSK#WhistleForSuperKings#MLC2025 pic.twitter.com/MnGjFL7gNY — Texas Super Kings (@TexasSuperKings) June 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)