Bihar will take on Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on October 14, Friday. The match is going to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore and is set to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are providing live telecast of some select matches in the competition with Disney+ Hotstar doing the same for live streaming. Fans can also follow live score updates on the BCCI's official website and also the BCCI Domestic Twitter handle.

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Live Streaming:

Catch the action on Disney+ Hotstar with a paid subscription. (2/2) — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)