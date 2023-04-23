Yashasvi Jaiswal nailed a direct hit to dismiss Faf du Plessis during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The young fielder latched on to the ball after it was struck firmly by the South African and hit the stumps with a perfect throw. Faf, who was batting so well, was found to be short of his crease by a long way. Glenn Maxwell Completes 1000 Runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Achieves Feat During RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's Direct Hit Here

Excellence in the field 👏👏 Jaiswal with a direct hit to run out Faf Du Plessis! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/lHmH28JwFm#TATAIPL | #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/mryRCenTeZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2023

