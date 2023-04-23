Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team since joining the franchise in 2021. Maxwell has now completed 1000 runs in RCB colours. The Australian all-rounder achieved this feat during RCB's IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Maxwell 77(44) scored a brilliant half-century to give RCB a good start to this game.

Glenn Maxwell Completes 1000 Runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore

