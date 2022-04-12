Chennai Super Kings (216/4) were sensational all round as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (193/9) in match 22 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium. Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa took them to a mammoth score. The bowlers led by Maheesh Theekshana completed the job.

