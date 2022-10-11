Chhatisgarh would face Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Tuesday, October 11. The Elite Group E match would be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would be providing live telecast of some select games and the same applies to live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Fans can also follow live score updates on the BCCI's official website and also the BCCI Domestic Twitter handle.

Chhatisgarh vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming:

Catch the action on Disney+ Hotstar with a paid subscription. (2/2) — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)