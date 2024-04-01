Hardik Pandya had a forgettable start to the IPL 2024 as after he took over Mumbai Indians captaincy from Rohit Sharma, fans have booed him in every stadium he has played till now in the season. As he comes out for toss at the Wankhede Stadium for the first home match of MI this season, crowd greets him with another round of 'boo' and 'Rohit, Rohit' chants. Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who was present at the toss addressed the crowd to 'applaud' Hardik and 'behave'. 'Rohit. Rohit' Chants Take Over Wankhede Stadium As Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Receives Huge 'Boo' From Crowd During Toss of MI vs RR IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar Addresses Wankhede Stadium Crowd to 'Behave'

