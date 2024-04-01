For the first time in IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya has walked out for the toss as Mumbai Indians captain at their home in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hardik has received huge 'boo' in the other grounds he played this season before as most fans didn't take him replacing Rohit Sharma as the MI skipper kindly. He also received 'boo' from the Ahmedabad crowd as he completed the trade move from GT to MI despite being the GT captain. Now in his first match at home as MI captain, Hardik receives 'boo' from the home crowd as 'Rohit. Rohit' chants take over Wankhede Stadium. ‘Sirf Rohit, Hardik Gaayab’, Street Vendors Outside Churchgate Station Reportedly Selling Only Rohit Sharma MI Jerseys, No Hardik Pandya Ones.

Hardik Pandya Receives Huge 'Boo' From Crowd During Toss

Chants for Rohit and Boos for Hardik Wankhede crowd really won pic.twitter.com/VxrxpVNstY — Monk. (@Itsmonk_45) April 1, 2024

'Rohit. Rohit' Chants Take Over Wankhede Stadium

The North Stand starts chanting "Rohit, Rohit" and almost the entire stadium joins in the chorus and there we go, just when Hardik Pandya is displayed on the giant screen for tossing the coin there were a few - more than a few, actually - boos. Hardik wears a bemused look. Royals… — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) April 1, 2024

