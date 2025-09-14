The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has posted a video on their official social media accounts, ahead of the much-talked-about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match. In the video, the India national cricket team Asia Cup 2025 squad players can be seen doing intense training. Along with the video, the caption stated, "All Set & Raring To Go, It's Match No. 2". Interestingly, there has been no mention of Pakistan. In the video, the Team India Strength and Conditioning Coach Adrian Le Roux spoke about the match. He said, "Cricket at this level is how you execute on the day". The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Group A T20I game will be played on Sunday, September 14, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Dubai International Stadium. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Special Prayers Held in Varanasi As India Gears Up for Asia Cup Clash Against Pakistan (Watch Video).

Men in Blue Ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match:

