Mohammed Siraj played a big role in India's victory in the fifth Test against England at the Oval. He scalped a five-wicket haul and helped India get a crucial win which helped them level the series 2-2. After the match, Siraj revealed that he changed his phone wallpaper using google to a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo with the quote 'believe'. Google India reacted to the story as they shared the story with the caption 'There are Google Searches and then there’s this'. Mohammed Siraj Reveals He Changed His Phone Wallpaper to 'Believe' With Cristiano Ronaldo's Picture On It, Narrates Story Behind It After Match-Winning Performance in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Google React to Mohammed Siraj Downloading Cristiano Ronaldo Believe Wallpaper

There are Google Searches and then there’s this ❤️ https://t.co/yPOkGRuGDw — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 4, 2025

Mohammed Siraj's Wallpaper

Just in case if you’re searching for Mohammed Siraj’s phone wallpaper. Here it is 😌 pic.twitter.com/IWgog6G3G3 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 4, 2025

Mohammed Siraj Shows His Wallpaper in Press Conference

Siraj showing the wallpaper to everyone in press conference that He Googled after waking up in the morning today that had written "BELIEVE" pic.twitter.com/6mwBeXo3CU — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) August 4, 2025

