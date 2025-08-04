India national cricket team ace pacer Mohammed Siraj revealed that he changed his mobile phone wallpaper to an image written "believe", with a photo of Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of the final day of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. Mohammed Siraj picked a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings of the Test match, his splendid spell in the fifth day helped the side clinch the thrilling match. Recalling the incident of before the start of Day 5, Sira said, "Jaisa mein subah utha toh maine apne aap ko bola ki maine hi game change karunga" (When I woke up in the morning, I told myself that I will change the match). Talking about the change in wallpaper, Mohammed Siraj said, "Believe ka image nikala aur main apne wallpaper peh lagake bola ki main karunga" (Took an image of believe and kept it as wallpaper, and said I will only do). 'Thank You For Believing' Mohammed Siraj Expresses Gratitude to Virat Kohli After the Latter Wished Him Following Team India's Memorable Victory in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Mohammed Siraj Shares Story of Wallpaper Change:

