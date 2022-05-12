Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and his side will bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 12. Kieron Pollard has been replaced by Proteas youngster Tristan Stubbs and Hrithik Shokeen comes into the squad in place of Murugan Ashwin. CSK however, remain unchanged.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

