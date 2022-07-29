Indian batting star Virat Kohli sent his good wishes to the women's cricket team and other athletes from the country as the Commonwealth Games is set to kick off on July 29. Taking to Twitter, the former skipper wrote, "My best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team and all our athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games."

See His Tweet:

My best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team and all our athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games. 🇮🇳🙌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)