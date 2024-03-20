Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada engaged in a hilarious conversation with the franchise staff who were trying to create some video content with the pacer. As the staff approached Rabada to brief him about what he would say to the camera Rabada replied and said, "Are you serious is this the creativity you bring, you want me to repeat some Punjabi words for easy views." It became a cherry on top when Rabada also said, "Daffa hoja yahan see kaamchor, daffa hoja" (English translation- 'Get out of here'). It hence turned out to be a funny video. ‘Family Time Over’, Suniel Shetty Supports Rohit Sharma Instead of Son-in-Law KL Rahul in Latest Dream11 Ad Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

