Another Dream11 advertisement has been released and Rohit Sharma took to his social media to share the ad and captioned it as, "Family time over KL Rahul, ab rivalry time shuru ho gaya hai! Suniel Shetty ab hue humare." The ad clearly shows Bollywood actor supporting Rohit Sharma and not son-in-law KL Rahul. In the hilarious advertisement, Suniel Shetty even denies KL Rahul to say 'Papa'. Scroll down to have a look. 'Team Se Bada Kuch Nhi', Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Others React To Their Latest Dream11 Ad Ahead of IPL 2024 (View Posts).

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)