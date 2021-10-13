Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to field against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2. KKR are unchanged while DC have made one change. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis returns in place of Tom Curran.
DC vs KKR Playing XIs
Team News@KKRiders remain unchanged.
1⃣ change for @DelhiCapitals as Marcus Stoinis named in the team. #VIVOIPL | #KKRvDC | #Qualifier2
Here are the Playing XIs 🔽 pic.twitter.com/jV5xOylmml
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2021
Toss Video
🚨 Toss Update from Sharjah 🚨@KKRiders have elected to bowl against @DelhiCapitals in #VIVOIPL #Qualifier2. #KKRvDC
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2021
