Deepak Chahar was among the pacers on the standby list of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to a back injury. However, Chahar is reportedly also ruled out after sustaining an injury. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj have left for Australia and Shardul Thakur will join the reserves.

So Deepak Chahar on expected lines Has been ruled out of T20 WC stand by list due to back injury. Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shardul Thakur have left for Australia. #ICCT20WC2022 #CricketTwitter — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) October 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)