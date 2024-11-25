Mukesh Kumar is back at the Delhi Capitals after the Indian Premier League franchise executed their Right to Match card for the Indian pacer. Mukesh Kumar still is in the start of his career as he has played very few matches for the Indian National Cricket Team and in the coming time he can be an essential part of both the Delhi Capitals and India. Delhi Capitals locked the deal for the Indian pacer in INR 8 crore. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Mukesh Kumar Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 8 Crore.

Mukesh Kumar in IPL 2025

Mukesh Kumar is back with @DelhiCapitals 💥💥@DelhiCapitals have exercised the Right to Match option! 🙌🙌



He's SOLD for INR 8 Crore 💰#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

