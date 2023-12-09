Aussie all-rounder Annabel Sutherland joins the list of sold cricketers as she finds a new home in Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore. Annabel impressed in Australia's visit to India and was picked by Gujarat Giants in the last edition. This time she joins the runners up of the last edition, Delhi Capitals for a whooping cost.

Annabel Sutherland Sold to DC For INR 2 Crore

The @DelhiCapitals break the bank to get Annabel Sutherland! 🔥🔥 She is SOLD for INR 2 Cr 👏👏#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

