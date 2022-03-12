IPL 2022 will begin later this month from March 2022 and teams have started revealing their kit for the new season. Recently, Delhi Capitals unveiled their new jersey for Indian Premier League 15. The shirt is in traditional DC colours of Red and Blue.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)