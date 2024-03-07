Devdutt Padikkal will now be playing his first-ever Test match for India and has become 314 Test cap number for India. The left-handed top-order batsman will play an important role for India in the batting order. India have struggled with the consistency when it comes to batting. Devdutt Padikkal plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Before the start of the fifth test match, Devdutt Padikkal received his debut cap from Ravi Ashwin. Head Coach Rahul Dravid Hands Special Cap to Ravi Ashwin As Indian Spinner Features in His 100th Test.

Devdutt Padikkal With Debut Cap

Test Cap number 3⃣1⃣4⃣



Congratulations to Devdutt Padikkal who is all set to make his Test Debut! 👏👏



Go well @devdpd07 🙌



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/OwZ4YNua1o#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/6XdcvaKl0s— BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)