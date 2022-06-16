New Zealand batter Devon Conway has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his team's third Test against England. This was the fourth COVID-19 case in the Kiwi camp. The left-hander would now have to start his five-day isolation period with the Kiwi not naming any replacement. Earlier Michael Bracewell and two members of the support staff had tested positive for the virus.

Just in: Devon Conway has tested positive for Covid-19 and has begun five days of isolation #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/WXe3zBQmAD — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)