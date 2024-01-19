New Zealand is hit by an unfortunate and sudden COVID outbreak in their camp during the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan as opening batter Devon Conway and Bowling coach Andre Adams has been tested positive. Conway has been isolated from the rest of the team and is ruled out of the fourth T20I against Pakistan. Chad Bowes is called in as a replacement. Previously Mitchell Santner was tested Covid positive. Mitchell Santner Tests COVID Positive, Ruled Out of New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2024.

Bowling coach Andre Adams has also tested positive for COVID and will also remain at the team’s hotel. Canterbury Men’s Development Coach Brendon Donkers will join the team for today’s match to help out in Adams’ place. #NZvPAK — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 19, 2024

