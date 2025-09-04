The ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025 is nearing its business end, as the semi-finals stage gets underway with the South Zone and North Zone playing each other in Semi-Final 1. The South Zone vs North Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final 1 match will be played at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, from September 4, which commences at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no live streaming or TV telecast viewing options for the Duleep Trophy 2025 are available in India, unlike last season. Fans can check the BCCI website and app for all live updates/scorecard from the South Zone vs North Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final 1 match. Duleep Trophy 2025: Central Zone Moves to Semifinals After Clash With North-East Zone Ends in Draw.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming

The battle for zonal supremacy returns! 💪 6️⃣ Zones, 1️⃣ Cup 🏆 Check out the #DuleepTrophy fixtures and mark your calendars for some exhilarating cricketing action 🔜 🗓️@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/1jKxJkRpgY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 27, 2025

