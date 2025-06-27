The 21st match of the ongoing ECS T10 Finland 2025 is scheduled to be played between Hadley's Empire XI and Vantaa Vipers. The Hadley's Empire XI vs Vantaa Vipers match is set to be hosted at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland. The much-awaited contest is set to begin at 11:45 AM IST (India Standard Time) on June 27. Unfortunately for viewers in India, there's no live telecast viewing option available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option, as they can watch the Hadley's Empire XI vs Vantaa Vipers ECS T10 Finland 2025 match on the FanCode app and website for free. ‘I Am Like Jethalal…’ Prithvi Shaw’s Hilarious Take on Controversies, India Cricketer Draws Parallel With Popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Character.

Highest Chases in ECN

For the first time ever, a 200+ total has been hunted down on ECN — and it came in a final!🤯 Central Commanders chased 208 to lift the ECS Jersey Liberation Series title. 🔥#EuropeanCricket #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/9oDpMtgwwg — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) May 11, 2025

