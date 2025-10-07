The England women's national cricket team are facing the Bangladesh women's national cricket team in the eighth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 7. The England Women vs Bangladesh Women cricket match is being held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. England Women have won the toss, and they have decided to field first. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the Bangladesh women's national cricket team vs England women's national cricket team match scorecard can scroll down below. Sophie Devine Becomes 10th-Highest Run-Getter in Women’s World Cup History, Achieves Feat During NZ-W vs SA-W ICC CWC 2025 Match.

ENG-W vs BAN-W Live Score Updates

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 and 🇧🇩 face off in #CWC25 👊 How to watch LIVE in your region ▶️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29 More updates 👇https://t.co/lsp0btTqrl — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 7, 2025

