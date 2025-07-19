The England women's national cricket team captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, has won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second ODI of the three-match series against the India women's national cricket team at Lord's. The second ODI between India and England has been reduced to 29 overs a side due to continuous rain in London. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0. Toss in ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 Delayed Due to Rain at Lord's Cricket Ground.

India Playing for ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025

🚨 Toss and Team Update 🚨 England win the toss and elect to field in the 2nd ODI. A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ZeObbnYqoK#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/ThmjwQsbuT — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 19, 2025

England Playing XI or ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025

Won the toss and bowling at Lord's 👊 Rain, stay away please 🤞 pic.twitter.com/L78rmR80EG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)