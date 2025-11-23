Indian women’s cricket team batter Smriti Mandhana and Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal are all over social media with videos from their unique pre-wedding celebrations. In one of the events, the couple transformed their friends into teammates as Team Bride and Team Groom for a fun cricket match just days ahead of their wedding. Mandhana’s Team Bride had names like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues on her side, while Palash Muchhal led Team Groom. A viral video captured the toss, while another clip showed Smriti doing what she does best — bat with style! Team Bride claimed victory, and after the match, the couple smiled, hugged and cheered each other. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana will tie the knot on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Palak Muchhal Posts Beautiful Haldi Moments of Brother Before His Wedding to Indian Cricketer.

Smriti Mandhana vs Palash Muchhal Clash in Fun Cricket Match Ahead of Their Wedding – Watch Video

A final game before getting married❤️ ( Smriti Mandhana vs Palash muchhal ) 😍 pic.twitter.com/iRAchTT2yY — JosD92 (@JosD92official) November 22, 2025

Post Match Scenes

they played cricket last night and team #bride won obviously 💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/nIXiQkXdDb — IWCT WORLD CHAMPIONS🎊 (@mandyyc0re) November 22, 2025

