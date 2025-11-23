Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23, 2025. However, their special day faced an unexpected interruption. According to the latest reports, the couple’s wedding has been postponed due to a family emergency. Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack during the wedding preparations at the Mandhana Farm House in Sangli. The heartbreaking update was confirmed by Smriti’s business manager, Tuhin Mishra, to India Today. Her father was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sangli, where he is currently being treated. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Palak Muchhal Posts Beautiful Haldi Moments of Brother Before His Wedding to Indian Cricketer.

Smriti Mandhana’s Dad Shrinivas Mandhana Suffers Heart Attack Ahead of Her Wedding With Palash Muchhal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

Smriti Mandhana’s Manager Provides Health Update on Her Father Shrinivas Mandhana – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NDTV (@ndtv)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)