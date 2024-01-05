England to Carry Own Chef With Their Squad During Test Series in India to Avoid Food Poisoning: Report

England under the captaincy of Ben Stokes is all set to tour India for a five-match Test series later in January 2024. Last time England toured India for a Test series, it was in 2021 when they lost the series 3-1. Reports suggest this time England are considering bringing their own chef alongside them because often the heat in India and the spices used in the Indian food causes them to have food poisoning during the series and they surely don't want to lose important players during crucial stage of the series. 'Dimag Laga Rahe Ho Aap' Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to Journalist In Press Conference After IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023-24 Goes Viral!

England to Carry Own Chef With Their Squad During Test Series With India

England are taking their own chef to India later this month to try and avoid players falling ill during the tour 🇮🇳 H/t @NHoultCricket pic.twitter.com/eZj80tdVoF — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) January 5, 2024

