India had a memorable Test victory against South Africa in the 2nd Test match at Cape Town. Indian bowlers shined as Rohit Sharma led Team India drew the Test series in South Africa 1-1, just the second time ever. In the post match press conference, as Rohit Sharma addressed the media, a journalist asked him whether he is thinking of the Afghanistan T20I series which India will play next or is he directly thinking of the Test series against England. Understanding the idea behind the question, Rohit Sharma replied the Journalist 'Dimag Laga Rahe Ho Aap' with a smile and swiftly avoided the question. ‘One for the Wall’ Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey to Keshav Maharaj After Cape Town Test.

Rohit Sharma Gives Witty Response to Journalist In Press Conference

Reporter asking a question about Afghan T20i series. Rohit Sharma : Jyada Dimag Laga Rahein Ho Aap 😭🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/8niv5xv4VJ — ` (@shiv0037) January 5, 2024

