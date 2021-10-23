England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl first against West Indies in the second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Saturday, October 23. Our XI for our opening @t20worldcup game! Morgs wins the toss and we will bowl first.#T20WorldCup — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 23, 2021 West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

