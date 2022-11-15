Ravindra Jadeja was retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2023 auction. There were rumours of a rift between the franchise and the player after he relinquished team captaincy last season as MS Dhoni took over the duties. The all-rounder shared a picture with the former Indian skipper with the caption 'Everything is fine' hinting that there are no tensions between the two.

Ravindra Jadeja's Post

CSK's Reaction

Always and Forever! 💛♾ https://t.co/AC3Q9TzFI6 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2022

