Faf du Plessis smashed a 52-ball century for Comilla Victorians in their BPL 2022 encounter against Khulna Tigers on the day of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The South African was bought for INR 7 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Faf Du Plessis scored a hundred in 52 balls in BPL with 12 fours and 3 sixes. On the day he joins RCB, he scored a brilliant ton.#Rcb #FafDuPlessis #IPL2022MegaAuction pic.twitter.com/WoX3A8ako1 — Harish Singha Roy (@HarishArjun28) February 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)