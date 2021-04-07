Fakhar Zaman Has Scored Most Runs in Three-Match ODI Series Against South Africa

Most runs in a ODI series against South Africa when playing 3 matches: 302 Fakhar Zaman in April 2021 233 Ricky Ponting in 2006 228 Babar Azam in April 2021#Cricket #SAvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 7, 2021

