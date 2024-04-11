In the ongoing MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match being played at the Wankhede Stadium, a rift emerged on a four during the first innings of the match. During the fifth ball of the eighth over, RCB batsman Rajat Patidar tried to hit a good length ball outside off stump towards the covers region. The ball was racing away towards the boundary but Akash Madhwal pulled the ball inside and saved the boundary. However, at first, it looked like Madhwal has touched the boundary rope while he was trying to save the boundary. The decision was sent upstairs for the boundary check but the third umpire considered the same as a fair save. Fans on social media came up with different reactions to the same and some of them are mentioned below: Rohit Sharma Takes Funny Jibe At Dinesh Karthik During MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Says 'Saabash DK, World Cup Khelna Hai' (Watch Video)

Was It A Four?

Fans Question Third Umpire's Decision

This was not given as four. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/V6hQe4wS08 — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) April 11, 2024

MI has taken 3 reviews in this inning and this was not given four pic.twitter.com/b6w33qLWFo — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 11, 2024

Advanced Ball Tracker by MI

Advanced ball tracker by MI Not given four Checking for spike when MI had 0 reviews Clear noball not given#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/BVGYOU2y56 — NaveenMsdian (@Naveenkumar7318) April 11, 2024

Fans Angry On Third Umpire's Decision

That's a four not given...#MIvRCB — Prad eep Muthu (@muthupradeep) April 11, 2024

Umpiring In The First Innings In A Nutshell (ft. Nitin Menon)

Umpiring in the first innings in a nutshell (ft. Nitin Menon) : - Scammed RCB by not giving a deserving four. - Scammed RCB by not giving deserving wide. - Referred to 3rd umpire when MI hadn't any reviews left. - Lomror out on umpire's call when ball was going away from batter. pic.twitter.com/pzueYo5DBf — BumbleBee (@silly_af_) April 11, 2024

