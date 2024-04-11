Rohit Sharma's comments caught in stump mic are always hilarious and makes fans break out in laughter. He was spotted in his well-known avatar during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he made a cheeky comment teasing Dinesh Karthik. Karthik was playing well and plundering Akash Madhwal in the end overs for boundaries in the last over. That is when Rohit took a funny jibe at him saying, 'Saabash DK, World Cup khelna hai'. (Great job DK, you have to play the World Cup). His comment was refereed to the popular theory among fans that Dinesh Karthik plays well in the year where there is World Cup. Fans loved his comment and the video went viral in no time. Cheeky! Dinesh Karthik's Outsmarts Akash Madhwal With His Reverse-Scoop Shots During MI vs RCB IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Takes Funny Jibe At Dinesh Karthik During MI vs RCB IPL 2024

'World Cup Khelna Hai, World Cup'

this one has clear audio 😭 pic.twitter.com/PKjDpIzjtB — Dev 🇮🇳 (@time__square) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)