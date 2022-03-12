Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were sensational for India against West Indies in their Women's World Cup match. The duo stitched a 184-run partnership between them with each scoring a century, helping India to a score of 317/8. Fans praised the two for their performance.

History

India posted 317 for 8 from 50 overs with hundreds from Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana - this is the first time India go pass 300 in ODI World Cup history. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2022

Sensational Effort

Clinical

Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Clinical from India!! Womens IPL??? #CWC22 #IndvsWI — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 12, 2022

Brilliant

Smriti Mandhana ✅ Harmanpreet Kaur ✅ Today is 1st time in Women's Worldcup, Two Indian players Scored Century in Same match!#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/i9bjnOGDjD — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 12, 2022

Nothing Better

Is there a better sight than watching Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur in their full flow together?#CWC22 | #WIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/w8mKEAV4sb — Cricket Queens #CWC22 (@cricketqueens) March 12, 2022

Record Breakers

178* by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur so far is now India's highest partnership in the Women's World Cup. This overtakes Punam Raut and Thirush Kamini (175 stand) in 2013.#INDvWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 12, 2022

