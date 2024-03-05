Shabnim Ismail is undoubtedly one of the fastest bowlers around and the speedometer showed her clocking a jaw-dropping 138.3kph during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in WPL 2024. The South African pacer returned to action after missing a few matches and breached the 130 kph mark in the first innings of the contest. A picture of the speed gun has gone viral on social media which showed Ismail clocking 138.3 kph during the match when Delhi Capitals had put up a score of 15/0. Earlier in WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Ellyse Perry had bowled 130.5kph during a match against UP Warriorz. ‘F**k Off’ Shabnim Ismail Gives Fiery Send-Off to Shafali Verma After Being Hit for Two Sixes During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

The speed gun flashed 138.3 kph by Shabnim Ismail during Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in #WPL2024 If not an error, this will be the fastest ever recorded delivery in women's cricket history. pic.twitter.com/JvBPCIfJeI — RevSportz (@RevSportz) March 5, 2024

Fastest ball in women's cricket?? — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) March 5, 2024

She's by far the quickest bowler in women's cricket. And quite consistent too. — Febin (@febinvthomas) March 5, 2024

Fastest by any women 💀 Am i right https://t.co/rufTCLtkQX — jeet (@jeet34613985) March 5, 2024

Shabnim Ismail unleashed a thunderous 138.3 km/h delivery in the WPL. 🤯 Serious pace on display! - Fastest in this tournament? pic.twitter.com/Tu0CCK8bUz — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) March 5, 2024

