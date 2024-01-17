Rohit Sharma scored a fantastic hundred during the IND vs AFG third T20I at Bengaluru. After batting through the entirety of the twenty overs, a fatigued Rohit didn't take the field when India came out to defend the score. Virat Kohli led the team huddle in his absence and captained the Indian team till Rohit returned to the crease. Fans loved to see Virat back in action as the stand in Indian captain and made it viral on social media. Most Centuries in T20Is: From Rohit Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, List of Batsmen With Highest Number of Hundreds in Short Format of Cricket .

Captain Virat Kohli

Fans React Watching Virat Kohli Lead the Team

Virat Kohli is the standing Captain of India.🇮🇳 - Rohit Sharma not came in second innings.👀#INDvAFG #RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/5MJgc1nNlz — The Cricket TV (@thecrickettvX) January 17, 2024

Only Positive Thing

Only positive thing from the match today, Captain Virat Kohli 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/apDaeB1hPO — Shaurya (@Kohli_Devotee) January 17, 2024

The Leader

virat, the leader 🔥💙🧿 yes he isn't the captain on paper anymore but how can you erase his inner leadership quality ? YOU CAN'T, DON'T EVEN TRY. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/AVQxwhsv2A — 𝑫𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒂🌙 (@d_stellarqueen) January 17, 2024

Flashback

