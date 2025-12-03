India played South Africa in the second ODI at Raipur on December 3, Wednesday. Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century once again. It was the 53rd of his career and the second consecutive in two matches. In the first ODI at Ranchi, a fan breached security to touch the feet of Virat Kohli. The same happened again in Raipur, when a fan broke through the security to run towards Kohli and touch his feet. Although the security intervened quickly and took the fan out of the ground. India's Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Unveiled; Rohit Sharma, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saika Unveil New T20I Kit During IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 at Raipur.

Fan Invades Pitch to Touch Virat Kohli's Feet

A fan breached the security at Raipur to meet Virat Kohli and see how security took him out 😭 pic.twitter.com/zj75rfyJYt — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)