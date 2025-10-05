Jemimah Rodrigues survived a close call during the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at Colombo. She came to bat when India were under pressure and soon got caught behind. She went for a drive outside off, but the ball came in and took the underedge of her bat before carrying to the wicketkeeper. As bowler Diana Baig and other Pakistan cricketers celebrated, the Umpire called it a no ball and Jemimah survived. She chipped in a few runs later and helped Team India's score. Insects Interrupt Play in IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match in Colombo, Game Halted for Pest Control as Players Leave the Field (Watch Video).

Jemimah Rodrigues Survives After Being Caught Behind

Pakistan’s celebrations are cut short as #JemimahRodrigues gets saved by a no-ball! 😅 Returns with a smashing boundary! 💪 Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/CdmEhf3jle#CWC25 👉 #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/42HU5sTKqQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2025

