India national cricket team ODI captain Rohit Sharma celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 on August 27. The star cricketer shared an Instagram story where he wished his fans on the special occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Ahmedabad. Many Devotees seek blessings for their happiness and prosperity from Lord Ganesh on the special occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Fans, Shares Video Of Performing Puja at Home (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Rohit Sharma celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. (Photo credits: Instagram/rohitsharma45)

