Cricketer Gautam Gambhir extended his warm birthday wishes to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as the actor turned 58. Gambhir took to social media and shared a heartfelt message along with a throwback picture, celebrating the special occasion. Their mutual respect has often been appreciated by fans. The post garnered attention from fans, highlighting the enduring friendship between the cricketer and the Bollywood superstar. Happy Birthday, SRK! ‘Life Has Truly Come Full Circle’ Sachin Tendulkar Pens Emotional Post After Unveiling of His Statue at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Have a Look At The Wishes by Gautam Gambhir:

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Bhai 🎂 Lots of love! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/ryHfmJ47Pm — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)