After Sachin Tendulkar's statue was unveiled by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to post a heartfelt message. He wrote- "This statue isn't just mine. It is a dedication to every non-striker, my cricket heroes, every teammate, every colleague, who stood by my side, for without them, this journey wouldn’t have been possible." Sachin Tendulkar Statue Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium Ahead of IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Sachin Tendulkar's Post:

This photo has a very special place in my heart. From being a 10-year-old boy who was sneaked into the North Stand with only 24 tickets for 25 eager fans, to having my statue unveiled at the iconic Wankhede, life has truly come full circle. I still remember our joyous chants, the… pic.twitter.com/Oi481ktwBP — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)