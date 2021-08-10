Former New Zealand Cricketer Chris Cairns continues to be on life support in Australia after he collapsed. Cairns suffered a major medical emergency - an aortic dissection - in Canberra last week and now battling for his life. Wishes poured in for former Blackcaps player soon after the news of his health broke out.

Get Well Soon!

💛💚 Our thoughts are with former Nottinghamshire all-rounder, Chris Cairns, in his ongoing battle with serious illness. pic.twitter.com/0jsGNglDyy — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) August 10, 2021

Sending Best Wishes

Sending huge best wishes to @BLACKCAPS legend Chris Cairns who is on life support in Australia 😢 Pull through champ 👊 pic.twitter.com/5muo373bIk — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 10, 2021

Recover Soon

Such a stellar career and such an eventful life. So wish #ChrisCairns can recover. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 10, 2021

