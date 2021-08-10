Former New Zealand Cricketer Chris Cairns has been put on life support in Australia after he collapsed. As per reports, Cairns suffered a major medical emergency - an aortic dissection - in Canberra last week. The condition happens when a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body's main artery. Reportedly, Cairns undergone several operations while in hospital. New Zealand Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Announced, Ross Taylor Left Out.

It has been reported that the former cricketer has not responded to treatment as expected and now is now fighting for his life. Cairns, 51, is expected to be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney soon.

Distressing news from Australia. Former @blackcaps all rounder Chris Cairns has suffered a major medical emergency - an aortic dissection - in Canberra. He is gravely ill. I understand he is on full life support, and is set to be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney. — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) August 10, 2021

Cairns was New Zealand’s premier all-rounder during his playing days and has represented Blackcaps in 62 Tests, 215 One-Day Internationals and couple of T20Is. He has five centuries and 218 wickets in Tests against his name. In ODIs, he picked 201 wickets and scored four centuries.

