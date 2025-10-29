Rain plays spoilsport in the opening game of the India vs Australia five-match T20I series and the first T20I at Canberra between the two sides gets washed out due to rain. The day was cloudy although the match started in time. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Immediately after the start, rain interrupted and the players had to return. The match was curtailed upon resumption to 18-overs each side. India were looking good with the bat with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav taking the attack to the Australian bowlers but rain interrupted once again and this time play could not be resumed, Umpires called the game off after waiting for sometime. Rohit Sharma Overtakes Ibrahim Zadran To Become Number One Batsman in ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings 2025.

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Washed Out Due to Persistent Rain in Canberra

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)